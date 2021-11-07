TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUIFY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

