Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 25,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 10,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUWLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.