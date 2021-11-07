Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

