Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.19. 45,641,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,076,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.