Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $312.41, but opened at $289.16. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 1,659 shares.

The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.59). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.94.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

