UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 28,696 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after buying an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Toro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,123,000 after buying an additional 224,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Toro stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

