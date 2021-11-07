UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,292 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 514.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 181.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

