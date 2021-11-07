UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,850,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.77%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

