UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $274.42 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.41 and a 12 month high of $275.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

