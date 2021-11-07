UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.51 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Royalty Pharma worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.