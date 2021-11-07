UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of INSP opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.91 and its 200 day moving average is $212.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

