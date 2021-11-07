UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €113.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($115.83).

FRA:KGX opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

