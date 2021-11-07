UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €187.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.82 ($189.20).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €160.25 ($188.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is €154.15 and its 200 day moving average is €139.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

