UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.99

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 140034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.37.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $635,727 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

