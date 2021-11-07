Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.92 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

