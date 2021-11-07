UniLayer (LAYER) Achieves Market Cap of $18.92 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $18.92 million and $3.92 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,947,192 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

