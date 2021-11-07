Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of UN01 opened at €38.61 ($45.42) on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a fifty-two week high of €39.25 ($46.18). The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

