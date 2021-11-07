Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,260.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $299,260.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unitrade has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

