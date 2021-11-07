Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

