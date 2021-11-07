Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $35.70 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

