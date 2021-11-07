Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

