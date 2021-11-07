Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $331.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.18. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

