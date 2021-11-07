Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Upwork makes up approximately 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.