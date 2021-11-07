US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.410 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.41 EPS.

ECOL stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 169,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

