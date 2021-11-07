Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Issues Earnings Results

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

VHI opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $698.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.89. Valhi has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Get Valhi alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 1,115.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valhi were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.