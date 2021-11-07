Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,428 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $42,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.