Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 393,227 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.78% of Vaxart worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

