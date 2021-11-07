Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 55,306 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Hudbay Minerals worth $45,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.33%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

