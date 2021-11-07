Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.48% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $39,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 177.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 119,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $37.40 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $984.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,640,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

