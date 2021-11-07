Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $46,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $511.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

