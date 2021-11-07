Vanguard Group Inc. Has $40.78 Million Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $40,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $137,965. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

