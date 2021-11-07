Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $44,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

