Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $65,113,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

