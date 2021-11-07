Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $16.52 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.52 or 0.00026658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $114,863.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00083933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.05 or 1.00664902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.00 or 0.07287499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

