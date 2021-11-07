Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

