Velo3D (VLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $12.23 on Friday. Velo3D has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLD shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

