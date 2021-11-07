Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.14. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 37,977 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

