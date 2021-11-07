VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 6.5% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $4,037.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,151.04 or 1.00068824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00040929 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.12 or 0.00691355 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000152 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,303,076 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.