VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,954. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $232.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

