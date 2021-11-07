Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VERI opened at $31.60 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritone stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Veritone worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

