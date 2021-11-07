Vertical Research Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DD opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 63.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 257,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

