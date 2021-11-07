Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.63 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

