Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

VRT opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.