Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.11

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.11 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 63.08 ($0.82). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 454,064 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of £226.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

