VerusCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,192.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $70.54 million and approximately $12,192.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,169,085 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

