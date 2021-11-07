Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 3,931,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.