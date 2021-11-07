Viberate Market Capitalization Reaches $10.50 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $1.15 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00255595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00101439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

