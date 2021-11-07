VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.
Shares of VICI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.
In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
