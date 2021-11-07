VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

