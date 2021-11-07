Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 180,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

