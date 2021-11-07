VIG (VIG) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $913,535.98 and approximately $428.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

